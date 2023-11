Anderson County EMS will distribute a total of 56 Automated External

Defibrillators (AEDs) to representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, local fire

departments, the Rescue Squad, Anderson County Emergency Mangement

Agency, the Senior Center, the Courthouse and the Robert Jolley County

Administration Building. The Anderson County Board of Commissioners

approved the purchase of these AEDs to increase the availability of the lifesaving equipment and to replace outdated equipment throughout the county.

