Firefighters are battling a 300-acre wildfire on Windrock Mountain, according to

the Anderson County Mayor’s Office. Friday afternoon, a spokesperson from the

mayor’s office shared that crews initially responded to reports of multiple brush

fires Thursday night around 8:13 p.m., but determined it was one fire seen from

multiple areas. According to the Division of Forestry’s wildfire map, the fire on

Windrock Mountain was 300 acres and 75% contained as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Related