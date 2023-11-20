300-acre wildfire on Windrock Mountain

Local News

Firefighters are battling a 300-acre wildfire on Windrock Mountain, according to
the Anderson County Mayor’s Office. Friday afternoon, a spokesperson from the
mayor’s office shared that crews initially responded to reports of multiple brush
fires Thursday night around 8:13 p.m., but determined it was one fire seen from
multiple areas. According to the Division of Forestry’s wildfire map, the fire on
Windrock Mountain was 300 acres and 75% contained as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

