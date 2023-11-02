Community Invited to Attend the 2nd Annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day Event November 13th

JROTC Programs recognized from Anderson County High School, Clinton High School,

and Oak Ridge High School

Everyone is invited to attend the second annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day Event scheduled for Monday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, located at 100 N. Main Street. In the event of inclement weather, the program will move to the Gymnasium of the Clinton Community Center. Cadets will march in from West Broad Street onto Main Street, and assemble for the program.

Units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC, and Oak Ridge Navy JROTC will be recognized for their dedication and outstanding support of the numerous community events where they assist and participate, such as Veterans Day Parades, Christmas Parades, Veterans Appreciation Breakfasts, community service, and numerous appearances for presentation of colors during community events throughout the year.

Officials will recognize and encourage the JROTC programs, and Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank will present a proclamation. Following the recognition ceremony, all elected officials are invited to commemorate the 2nd Annual Appreciation Day recognizing the JROTC programs with a group photo with cadets.

The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a voluntary high school program of instruction, administered by the United States Department of Defense through the military departments. The program is meant to instill students with the values of citizenship, service to country, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.

Anderson County’s Navy JROTC program was first established in 2001 as the first program in Anderson County. The Clinton High School Air Force JROTC was established in 2011. The Oak Ridge High School Navy JROTC was established in 2017.

Cutline: Pictured are JROTC cadets from the Inaugural 2022 JROT Appreciation Day event.