United Cleanup Oak Ridge names Christie Sudduth Chief Engineer

United Cleanup Oak Ridge has named Christie Sudduth as the company’s chief

engineer the first time a woman has occupied that position in the company.

Sudduth’s appointment takes place at a time when engineering continues to be

a male-dominated profession, with women engineers numbering fewer than 1

in 5 in the U.S. workforce, according to the Society for Women Engineers.

Additionally, research by the job placement firm Zippia shows that of the more

than 16,000 chief engineers in the United States, fewer than 4% are women. As

chief engineer, Sudduth will supervise 90 engineers and oversee engineering

activities for a series of multi-million-dollar environmental cleanup projects

across the U.S. Department of Energy Oak Ridge Reservation.

