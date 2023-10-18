FREE events with food, trivia, and more!

Trunk or Treat and Movie Night Happening October 27th

ANDERSON COUNTY, TENN, October 2023 – ASAP of Anderson is partnering with the City of

Rocky Top to present free Trunk or Treating from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 27 at Rocky

Top’s George Templin Field. Fun activities and free resources will be available for the whole family! In

addition to this partnership, ASAP of Anderson is also partnering with the City of Oliver Springs to bring

a free Movie Night event also on October 27 starting at 6:30 p.m.

In Rocky Top, starting at 5:30 p.m., children, teens, and adults will have the chance to eat delicious food

while meeting with local nonprofits and other agencies. An inflatable slide and bounce house will be

available for the kids before a trivia contest begins. Additionally, there will be door prizes available.

Over in Oliver Springs, the movie “Hocus Pocus 2” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Park at 530

Kingston Ave and the concession stand will be open. This fun for all ages event will be the second movie

night Oliver Springs has hosted this year and ASAP of Anderson is honored to be a sponsor.

These events are provided by the generous support from Rocky Top Mayor Kerry Templin, the City of

Rocky Top, and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, as well as Oliver Springs Mayor Jason Stiltner,

and the City of Oliver Springs.

For more information about this event, to volunteer at this Trunk or Treat or Movie Night, or to find

online resources, visit ASAPofAnderson.org. Learn about other exciting events going on with ASAP by

following @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

