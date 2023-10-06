Three Bodies Found

Three bodies were found in a home on Mountain View Road in Rockwood. The

bodies were found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Roane County Sheriff

Jack Stockton said the incident is being investigated as an overdose. According

to Stockton, heroin and fentanyl were found inside the home, and the office is

working to find out where the drugs came from. All three bodies were taken to

the regional forensics center for examination

