Three Bodies Found

Jim Miller 3 hours ago Local News

Three bodies were found in a home on Mountain View Road in Rockwood. The
bodies were found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Roane County Sheriff
Jack Stockton said the incident is being investigated as an overdose. According
to Stockton, heroin and fentanyl were found inside the home, and the office is
working to find out where the drugs came from. All three bodies were taken to
the regional forensics center for examination

