Tennessee Red Cross Offers Steps to Keep Trick-or-Treaters

Safe this Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2023 — It is Halloween season. Fast becoming one of the most popular holidays in this country, masses of little superheroes, cartoon and television characters will soon be out in their neighborhoods for trick-or-treat fun. The American Red Cross has tips parents can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities will be celebrating this week. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound,” said Joel Sullivan, regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross Tennessee Region.

Here are the top tips for parents to keep in mind while getting their kids ready for Halloween this year:

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which could make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing. Use flame-resistant costumes. Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs. Walk, do not run. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside. Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Do not cross between parked cars, and do not cut across yards or use alleys. Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing. A grown-up should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

Light the area well so young visitors can see.

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

Download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to expert advice in case your ghost, goblin or superhero has a mishap. Use the Emergency app for weather alerts and to let others know you are safe if severe weather occurs. Find these and other useful Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Consider donating blood this spooky season

There are lots of scary things to think about this Halloween… But there is not much scarier to us than empty blood bank shelves. Did you know 50% of Americans like watching blood get spilled in horror movies. What is scary is that only 3% donate blood each year. That is not enough! Blood is not just for horror movies. It saves lives. Make an appointment to donate blood, platelets, or plasma to the Red Cross now: www.redcrossblood.org

