Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, County Mayor Terry Frank, and

the Chief Medical Examiner for both Knox and Anderson counties are urging the

community – particularly parents and grandparents of children under the age of

1 year – to practice “safe sleeping.” The cautionary message from local officials

comes as a result of a rising trend of infant mortality rates in Anderson County,

according to a news release from the county government. The Knox County

Regional Forensic Center tracks information related to deaths in 21 counties. In

Anderson County, data shows that since 2019, 14infant deaths have been

recorded with 10 of those deaths having been attributed to unsafe sleep

practices

