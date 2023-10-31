Oak Ridge Senior Center Honors Vets

Jim Miller 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be honoring the men and women who have
served the United States both present and past with a Drop-in Recognition on
Friday, November 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All veterans who pre-register by
Monday, November 6, will receive a special goodie bag. You are urged to call
the Senior Center to register if you plan to attend so staff can have an accurate
head count of veterans attending. Music will be provided by the Golden Eagles
along with light refreshments and door prizes, a press release said. Come out
and enjoy this program and many others offered at the Oak Ridge Senior
Center. Like them on Facebook, check out their website at
oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give them a call at (865) 425-3999 for more
information abou

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Oak Ridge buying Life Development Center

The city of Oak Ridge is buying the Life Development Center from the AndersonCounty Board …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.