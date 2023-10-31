Oak Ridge Senior Center Honors Vets

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be honoring the men and women who have

served the United States both present and past with a Drop-in Recognition on

Friday, November 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All veterans who pre-register by

Monday, November 6, will receive a special goodie bag. You are urged to call

the Senior Center to register if you plan to attend so staff can have an accurate

head count of veterans attending. Music will be provided by the Golden Eagles

along with light refreshments and door prizes, a press release said. Come out

and enjoy this program and many others offered at the Oak Ridge Senior

Center. Like them on Facebook, check out their website at

oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give them a call at (865) 425-3999 for more

information abou

