Get ready for a frightfully fun time as the city of Oak Ridge hosts its 41st annual
Halloween event 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in A.K. Bissell Park. It’s one of many
area Halloween, “Howl-o-Ween,” or autumn events scheduled in the Oak Ridge
area. The free city of Oak Ridge Halloween party will offer a wide range of
activities for attendees of all ages, especially those between preschool and
fourth grade. In typical Halloween spirits, businesses will set up booths,
complete with treats and spooky surprises for kids.
Oak Ridge hosts its 41st annual Halloween event
Get ready for a frightfully fun time as the city of Oak Ridge hosts its 41st annual