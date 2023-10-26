Get ready for a frightfully fun time as the city of Oak Ridge hosts its 41st annual

Halloween event 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in A.K. Bissell Park. It’s one of many

area Halloween, “Howl-o-Ween,” or autumn events scheduled in the Oak Ridge

area. The free city of Oak Ridge Halloween party will offer a wide range of

activities for attendees of all ages, especially those between preschool and

fourth grade. In typical Halloween spirits, businesses will set up booths,

complete with treats and spooky surprises for kids.

