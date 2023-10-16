Members of the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association have
reviewed candidates for the 2023 Historic Preservation Award and made their
selection: the Old Towne Inn at 110 E. Tennessee Ave. near Jackson Square.
During a tour of the 1building and grounds, members observed that the Old
Towne Inn is an event center that supports gatherings, including parties,
anniversaries, and weddings. Owner Marilyn Stanley, Event Manager Margo
Davis and team have operated the business for several years. Based on the
number of bookings for events, the building’s future looks bright
Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association
