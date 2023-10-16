Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association

Jim Miller 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

Members of the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association have
reviewed candidates for the 2023 Historic Preservation Award and made their
selection: the Old Towne Inn at 110 E. Tennessee Ave. near Jackson Square.
During a tour of the 1building and grounds, members observed that the Old
Towne Inn is an event center that supports gatherings, including parties,
anniversaries, and weddings. Owner Marilyn Stanley, Event Manager Margo
Davis and team have operated the business for several years. Based on the
number of bookings for events, the building’s future looks bright

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Burn Permits

The Tennessee Division of Forestry began enforcing required burn permitsSunday. The permits are required for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.