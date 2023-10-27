Oak Ridge citywide leaf pickup

Jim Miller 7 hours ago Local News, Obituaries Leave a comment 14 Views

The annual Oak Ridge citywide leaf pickup program begins Monday, Nov. 20,
and is coordinated by Waste Connections of Tennessee. According to the city of
Oak Ridge, collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as
possible. Note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary
considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions, resident
participation, and the amount of leaves needed to be picked up. Residents
should place their leaves near, but not beyond the curb. Leaves must not be
placed on the sidewalk or in the street. Only leaves will be collected during this
program. Citizens are reminded that the city-wide household trash and brush
pickups are scheduled in April and May only.

