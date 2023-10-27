The annual Oak Ridge citywide leaf pickup program begins Monday, Nov. 20,

and is coordinated by Waste Connections of Tennessee. According to the city of

Oak Ridge, collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as

possible. Note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary

considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions, resident

participation, and the amount of leaves needed to be picked up. Residents

should place their leaves near, but not beyond the curb. Leaves must not be

placed on the sidewalk or in the street. Only leaves will be collected during this

program. Citizens are reminded that the city-wide household trash and brush

pickups are scheduled in April and May only.

