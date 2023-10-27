Fall brings us cooler temperatures, colorful foliage, Halloween, and real maple syrup from the Norris Lions Club. Beginning November 4th, the Lions will begin selling New Hampshire maple syrup at the Norris Post Office on the following dates and times: – Saturdays from 9-12 noon, November 4, 11, 18, 25 & December 2nd – Wednesdays from 3-5:30 p.m., November 29 and December 6th – Saturday December 9th from 1-6 p.m. at Winterfest in the Middle School Cafeteria Maple syrup will be available in a variety of sizes and containers and makes perfect gifts for teachers, Christmas, stocking stuffers, and hostess gifts. Once you’ve tasted the real thing, “maple flavored” store syrup made primarily from corn syrup just doesn’t compare to genuine New England maple syrup. Not just for pancakes, waffles, and French toast, maple syrup can also be used for: Baking, marinating or glazing meat and fish, homemade salad dressings, preserves, cocktails, homemade granola, pralines and candy. Twenty-five great ways to cook and bake with maples syrup can be found at: https://www.allrecipes. com/gallery/ways-to-usemaple-syrup/ Here’s your chance to get a sweet deal on real maple syrup while supporting the Norris Community

Related