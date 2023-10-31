After recent fatal and serious-injury accidents, Anderson County Mayor Terry
Frank plans to talk to the state of Tennessee about improving safety along
Clinton Highway between South Clinton and the Knox County line.
County Commissioner Anthony Allen made the motion to authorize her to work
with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the possible
improvements. Commissioner Robert McKamey seconded. It passed
unanimously at the Monday Oct. 16 County Commission meeting. Frank said
that since March 2018 along the Clinton Highway corridor, the county has had
four fatal crashes and 10 crashes with serious injuries. She defined serious
injuries as ones that affect people’s quality of life
Mayor Talks with State About Safety in South Clinton
