Mayor Talks with State About Safety in South Clinton

After recent fatal and serious-injury accidents, Anderson County Mayor Terry

Frank plans to talk to the state of Tennessee about improving safety along

Clinton Highway between South Clinton and the Knox County line.

County Commissioner Anthony Allen made the motion to authorize her to work

with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the possible

improvements. Commissioner Robert McKamey seconded. It passed

unanimously at the Monday Oct. 16 County Commission meeting. Frank said

that since March 2018 along the Clinton Highway corridor, the county has had

four fatal crashes and 10 crashes with serious injuries. She defined serious

injuries as ones that affect people’s quality of life

