Martha Scarbrough, 85, passed away on October 5, 2023. She was born in Clinton, Tennessee on February 20, 1938 to George and Dessie (Sexton) Hall. On April 8, 1959, she married the love of her life, Donald Scarbrough. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2009.

She is also preceded in death by her son, Donald Ray Scarbrough, Jr., and two siblings, James Earl Hall and Shirley Taylor.

Martha is survived by her children, Rebecca Webber (Gary) and Steven “Wayne” Scarbrough, and Tim Scarbrough (Jennifer); siblings, Troy “Ronnie” Hall, Lana Flo Kelly, and Sue “Doll” Beets; grandchildren, Donald Chaunce Scarbrough (Wallis), Zane Morgan Webber, Jared Keith Webber (Carmella), Mykayla Sharp (Lane), Erica Davenport (Marvin), Christian Scarbrough and Alexis Bowlin; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Bronson, Averi, Logan, Anastasia, Hunter, Nash; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She served on the Anderson County Rescue Squad for many years. Everyone who knew her would always talk about how she was such a sweet lady. Marth was a true friend and “den mother” to the local school kids, who all loved being around her and getting sweets from her. She will be truly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

Friends may visit with the family at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, October 9 from 10-11am, with a funeral service to follow. Pastor Chris Thomas will officiate. Burial will take place at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.