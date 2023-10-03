Man Killed Identified



OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 3, 2023) – On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 12:04

a.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a shooting on Andover Circle. Upon arrival,

officers located a male, Gavin West, 21, of Maryville, suffering from a gunshot wound. West

succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police Department responded and began investigating the

homicide. West’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information will be released at this time.

