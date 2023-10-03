Man Killed Identified

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 3, 2023) – On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 12:04
a.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a shooting on Andover Circle. Upon arrival,
officers located a male, Gavin West, 21, of Maryville, suffering from a gunshot wound. West
succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police Department responded and began investigating the
homicide. West’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information will be released at this time.
Check Also
Clinton Man Killed
A Clinton man was killed Friday night in Oak Ridge when the vehicle he wasdriving …