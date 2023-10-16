Loretta B. Crowe, age 75 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on

Thursday, October 12, 2023, at her home following a period of declining

health. Loretta loved spending time with her family and especially her

grandchildren. She loved collecting pictures, singing, and loved to talk.

She had many friends. Loretta will be dearly missed by everyone.

“Rest In Peace Mom We Love You”

Born in Andersonville, Tennessee on August 1, 1948, she was the

daughter of the late John Henry and Bonnie Lee Elliott Bell. In addition

to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Junior Rose,

and 2 nd husband Fred Crowe; sisters, Mary Chapman, Betty Bailey,

Patricia Childress; brother, Leo Bell; grandchildren, Baby Angel and

Isaac.

Loretta is survived by her sons, Freddie Crowe and wife Samantha,

Scotty Crowe and wife Elizabeth, Doug Rose and fiancé Dawn Wall; her

daughters, Lynn Crowe and fiancé Scott Hensley, Sue Lindsay and

husband Mickey; sisters, Geraldine Wilkerson and husband Curtis,

Louise Grisham; brothers, Potsie Bell and wife Pauline, Ed Bell, and

special friend Krisy Riddic and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Crowe family on Sundy, October 15, 2023

from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Funeral service

will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Lone Mountain

Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN with Rev. Eddie Childress officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton,

