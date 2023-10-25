Library Board Authority Investigation

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank plans to plans to investigate the authority of the Anderson county library board. She declared her intention in a meeting of the County operations committee. County Commissioner, Tracy Wandell, made the motion to investigate whether there’s a document that lays out the boards ability to control library employees. County Commissioner Robert McKamey seconded it and passed unanimously.
