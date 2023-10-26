L.A.P.S for VETS — Clinton High Air Force JROTC Community Event

First Annual L.A.P.S 4 VETS event

-L.A.P.S 4 VETS will be a FOUR hour Veteran recognition FUNDRAISING event benefiting the

Anderson County Veteran Community and The Clinton High Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training (JROTC) Dragon Squadron – – Immediately following the Anderson County Veterans Breakfast and Veterans Day Parade

SATURDAY November 11th 2023 Clinton High School Sports Plex and Track- -11am – 4pm

INSIDE t h e n u m b e r s – – According to The United States Veterans Administration and our own Anderson County Veteran Service Office

-There are approximately 6,800 Veterans in Anderson County

-The Anderson County Veterans Service Office serves approximately 2,400 each calendar year LAPS4 VETSi sa COMMUNITYevent

-LAPS 4 VETS will be yearly event starting November 11, 2023 linking the cadets of the Dragon Squadron of Clinton High School AirForce Junior Reserve Officer Training (JROTC), local businesses

and the Anderson County Community together to recognize the 4 attributes (LEADERS, ASPIRING, PATRIOTS, and SERVICE) that describe the MILITARY heroes of PAST, PRESENT and future generations – making ANDERSON County second to NONE in their SUPPORT of OUR VETERANS!

Simply stated– “We BACKour VETS” *************************************************************************

-WE are looking for businesses throughout the community to sponsor this event by committing to one of 4 levels available for the LAPS 4 VETS event/contact SMSgt Kumes for details tkumes@acs.ac

RED – $250 WHITE – $500 BLUE – $1000 OLD Glory – $2500

OLD Glory Corporate sponsorships will fund the living memorial that will be located in the

middle of the track area for the duration of the LAPS 4 VETS events *************************************************************************

Community/IndividualSponsorship

-Community members are invited to come to the LAPS 4 VETS event and create their own version of

OLD Glory on the 7″ by 12″ flag provided with a personal tribute to THEIR Veteran – the TRIBUTE flag will be placed in center of track along with other Old Glory tribute flags for the entirety of the LAPS 4

VETS event Cost for the Old GLORY Tribute Flag is $10

*****Family and friends can walk as many LAPS 4 VETS that they are able and our cadets will pick up the remainder of laps as necessary

-Cadets will be soliciting individual sponsorships for each lap they make in honor of ALL Anderson County VETS

– L.A.P.S 4 VETS individual sponsorship can be as low as .25 cents per lap or as much as an individual would like to commit to

The DIFFERENCE w e can MAKE

-Funds generated will be used in conjunction with the Anderson County

Veteran Service Office (Mr Leon Jaquet) to fund future individual veteran home projects for Anderson County Veterans in need- -as well as the Clinton High School Air Force Dragon Squadron continuing EDUCATION and TRAINING in Citizenship and Life Skills; PROMOTION of community service; INSTILL a sense of responsibility; and DEVELOP attributes of character, leadership and self discipline

****Please contact Senior Master Sergeant Timothy Kumes by phone or email with questions or LAPS 4 VETS sponsorship opportunities-

Cell: 865-474-0371 Email: tkumes@acs.a