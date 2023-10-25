Kathryn “Faye” West went to be with Jesus on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 3:10 p.m. at Norris Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville, TN.

Faye was, first and foremost, a Christian, she attended Claxton Church of God, where she was a valued and cherished member. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Faye was a gifted musician, a brilliant bookkeeper, and a kind person; having never met a stranger, she talked to everyone and often prayed for those who simply asked for her help. She taught music, including teaching her brother, David his very first chords on the guitar – which ultimately led to the sibling’s many business ventures throughout her lifetime.

In 1958 David opened Ciderville Music where Faye worked as the office manager and bookkeeper. She had been known to play bass for her brother on some shows and piano at Sunday church services. Faye officially retired in 2018, but her love of music will live on in the many familiar hymns we all know and love.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Garnet West, other-in-law, R.S. Moneymaker, and nephew Max Moneymaker. She is survived by her siblings, Alma Moneymaker and David (Karen) West; nephew, Steve Moneymaker, many great-nieces and nephews, a host of family members, and many, many friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Lynch Bethel Cemetery on Emory Road in the Karns Community at 3:30 PM.

Special thanks to everyone at Norris Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care, kindness, and support.