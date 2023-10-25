Jack Jett Halburnt, age 85, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at his home. Born August 15, 1938 in Albertville, AL., Jack served in the U. S. Air Force and moved to Oak Ridge, where he worked at Y-12 for 30 years. Jack also worked as an Usher at UT. After his retirement from the plants, he had a successful career in Real Estate and worked as a Right of Way Agent. Jack loved people and loved to socialize. He was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church and an Alumni of the University of Tennessee. He spent many hours on the area lakes, boating and fishing and with his other hobbies including gardening, golfing, league bowling, woodworking, building and flying radio-controlled airplanes.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Jackson Halburnt and Velma Jett Halburnt; daughter, Gail Myers and grandson, Greg Myers.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Halburnt; daughters, Laura (James) Paschal, Kathleen Halburnt and son, Keith (Connie) Childs; grandchildren, Kelli Paschal, Aaron (Taylor) Scarboro, Jason Scarboro, Josh (Hannah) Myers, Angela Ferguson and 7 greatgrandchildren.

Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN. 37763. Receiving of friends will be held from 1:00 -2:00 pm, with Celebration of Life and Military Honors to follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choosing. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of these arrangements.

