HOW TO FIND US on Radio ,TV, and On Line

Jim Miller 1 day ago Breaking News, Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

HOW TO FIND US

WYSH AM 1380, FM 99.5, FM 101.1

www.wyshradio.com

www.BBBTV12.com

On Alexa say Alexa play WYSH RADIO Clinton

download the Tune In Radio app then search WYSH

Comcast, Xfinity channel 1081 ,1086, or 1087 depending the area you are in

On Facebook search WYSH AM 1380 or BBB TV 12

on You Tube and Twitter (now X) search BBB TV 12

On ROKU, Fire TV stick and Apple TV streaming devise search for BOXCAST. Once you find BOXCAST download it. Once you have downloaded it then search for BBB Communications.

Phone Number

865-457-1380

877-711-4005

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Channel 12 moves to 1086

BB TV 12 and all of its programing has been moved from channel 12 tochannel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.