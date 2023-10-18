HOW TO FIND US on Radio ,TV, and On Line

HOW TO FIND US
WYSH AM 1380, FM 99.5, FM 101.1
On Alexa say Alexa play WYSH RADIO Clinton
download the Tune In Radio app then search WYSH
Comcast, Xfinity channel 1081 ,1086, or 1087 depending the area you are in
On Facebook search WYSH AM 1380 or BBB TV 12
on You Tube and Twitter (now X) search BBB TV 12
On ROKU, Fire TV stick and Apple TV streaming devise search for BOXCAST. Once you find BOXCAST download it. Once you have downloaded it then search for BBB Communications.
Phone Number
865-457-1380
877-711-4005