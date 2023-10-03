Films Coming to Anderson County

“Through my partnership with Tony Caudill with TN FilmCommUNITY, Inc., we decided to film again in Anderson County and chose the New River area,” said Rossetti. “It is the perfect location to launch my new series of films.”

The first film, Sheltered, a faith based psychological thriller, will feature local and regional cast members, including Travis Wesley Hancock from Louisville, KY, and Courtney Lee Simpson from Oak Ridge, TN.

In addition to acting, Simpson is a film producer and a best-selling children’s book author.

The production company will feature Ligia’s Fork Cabins, Rosedale Mountain Retreat, and a few other places in the community as a backdrop for the story.

“I am excited about the opportunities that this will bring to the northern end of the county,” said Jimmy Byrge, owner of Ligia’s Fork Cabins. “We are always looking for ways to bring attention to our beautiful area to boost our industry, which is tourism.”

Rossetti has produced other features in Anderson County. His feature film, “Saving Faith,” was filmed in Clinton in 2016, using the Ritz Theater as the film’s centerpiece. The film was picked up by industry giant Lionsgate and distributed worldwide.

Since then, Rossetti has worked on multiple projects, many of which are currently streaming on several platforms, including Pureflix and Amazon Prime.

-end-

Later this month, Chip Rossetti of Rossetti Productions will begin producing a series of

Later this month, Chip Rossetti of Rossetti Productions will begin producing a series of feature films in Anderson County, specifically in the New River area near Briceville.

“Through my partnership with Tony Caudill with TN FilmCommUNITY, Inc., we decided to film again in Anderson County and chose the New River area,” said Rossetti. “It is the perfect location to launch my new series of films.”

The first film, Sheltered, a faith based psychological thriller, will feature local and regional cast members, including Travis Wesley Hancock from Louisville, KY, and Courtney Lee Simpson from Oak Ridge, TN.

In addition to acting, Simpson is a film producer and a best-selling children’s book author.

The production company will feature Ligia’s Fork Cabins, Rosedale Mountain Retreat, and a few other places in the community as a backdrop for the story.

“I am excited about the opportunities that this will bring to the northern end of the county,” said Jimmy Byrge, owner of Ligia’s Fork Cabins. “We are always looking for ways to bring attention to our beautiful area to boost our industry, which is tourism.”

Rossetti has produced other features in Anderson County. His feature film, “Saving Faith,” was filmed in Clinton in 2016, using the Ritz Theater as the film’s centerpiece. The film was picked up by industry giant Lionsgate and distributed worldwide.

Since then, Rossetti has worked on multiple projects, many of which are currently streaming on several platforms, including Pureflix and Amazon Prime.

-end-

in Anderson County, specifically in the New River area near Briceville.

“Through my partnership with Tony Caudill with TN FilmCommUNITY, Inc., we decided to film again in Anderson County and chose the New River area,” said Rossetti. “It is the perfect location to launch my new series of films.”

The first film, Sheltered, a faith based psychological thriller, will feature local and regional cast members, including Travis Wesley Hancock from Louisville, KY, and Courtney Lee Simpson from Oak Ridge, TN.

In addition to acting, Simpson is a film producer and a best-selling children’s book author.

The production company will feature Ligia’s Fork Cabins, Rosedale Mountain Retreat, and a few other places in the community as a backdrop for the story.

“I am excited about the opportunities that this will bring to the northern end of the county,” said Jimmy Byrge, owner of Ligia’s Fork Cabins. “We are always looking for ways to bring attention to our beautiful area to boost our industry, which is tourism.”

Rossetti has produced other features in Anderson County. His feature film, “Saving Faith,” was filmed in Clinton in 2016, using the Ritz Theater as the film’s centerpiece. The film was picked up by industry giant Lionsgate and distributed worldwide.

Since then, Rossetti has worked on multiple projects, many of which are currently streaming on several platforms, including Pureflix and Amazon Prime.

-end-