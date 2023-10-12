First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Of Oak Ridge members have announced

that Family Falloween will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in the parking

lot and on the front lawn of the church. The church is located at 127 Lafayette

Drive, at the corner of Lafayette Drive and Laboratory Road. Family Falloween is

totally free with free registration for children and their families to participate in

games, contest and trunk or treat as a celebration of the fall season.

