First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Of Oak Ridge members have announced
that Family Falloween will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in the parking
lot and on the front lawn of the church. The church is located at 127 Lafayette
Drive, at the corner of Lafayette Drive and Laboratory Road. Family Falloween is
totally free with free registration for children and their families to participate in
games, contest and trunk or treat as a celebration of the fall season.

