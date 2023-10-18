Eldon “Bo” Johnston, age 78 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville, Tennessee.

Born on October 4, 1945 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi he was the son of the late Eldon George Johnston, Sr. and Ruby Nadine White Johnston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Maisie Elizabeth Harness White; and a brother, John Lindsay Johnston.

Bo is survived by his Gordon White and wife Sharon of Pioneer, Tennessee and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Johnston family on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee with Rev. Mark Akers officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be Glenn Daniels, Troy Roberts, Mark Phillips, Johnny Bryant, Ransom Davis and Danny Morgan.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Eldon “Bo” Johnston.