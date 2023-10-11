Dennis Cleckner, 62, passed away on October 10, 2023, at his home. He was born in Barberton, Ohio on March 15, 1961, to the late Wayne and Carol (McKiernan) Cleckner.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Kyle Harvey (Chase), Bree Ann Cleckner, Stephanie Paterson (Joe); siblings, Cindy Cleckner and Randy Cleckner; grandchildren: Hanna, Emma, and Lane Harvey; Trent, Rowen, and Lily; several nephews and cousins; and his dog, Oakley.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Wayne and Carol.

Dennis was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Doylestown, Ohio. He worked at Gerstenslager’s in Wooster, Ohio for 26 years before moving to Tennessee and retiring from MAGNA (Eagle Bend Mfg.) in 2019. He loved dirt bike racing, boating, and throwing pool parties. Dennis was always the life of the party and enjoyed having a good time with his family and friends. He spoke his mind and never held anything back, so you always knew where you stood with him. His family would describe him as tough, old school, a total jokester, and stubborn to a fault.

A public visitation will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 1-3pm. A committal service will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton.

Arrangements entrusted to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.

Related