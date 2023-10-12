Delphine Pawlak, age 93, of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. She was born July 6, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan and was of the Catholic faith. She and her daughter, Catherine, had always been extremely close and she moved from Michigan in 2018 to make her home in Roane County with her daughter where she lived until her recent hospital stay. Mrs. Pawlak was a wonderful cook and made the best cookies around. She loved being outdoors, gardening, and enjoying all nature had to offer. She was also an avid reader. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Phillip Pawlak; son, Thomas Pawlak; and daughter, Geraldine Wendland.

SURVIVORS

Children Teresa Vedee of Texas

Ronald Pawlak & wife, Sheila of Michigan

Catherine Walters & husband, Steve of Tennessee

James Pawlak & wife, Meg of Michigan

Jenn Johnson & husband, Steve of Florida

A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

No service arrangements are made at this time but will be updated as soon as information becomes available. She will be placed with her husband in St. Clemon’s Cemetery in Centerline, Michigan at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.