Death of 7-year-old girl under investigation.

Jim Miller 4 hours ago

Police announced the death of a 7-year-old girl from Clinton is under
investigation. Alexandra Hope Kelly died Sunday, according to her mother
Channa Kelly. Channa said Alexandra was popping her birthday balloons with
scissors when Channa left the room to lie down. Channa returned to the living
room and found Alexandra face down with the balloon over her head. Clinton
police told WVLT News that the incident is under investigation and they have
not yet determined the cause of death

