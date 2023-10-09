Death of 7-year-old girl under investigation.

Police announced the death of a 7-year-old girl from Clinton is under

investigation. Alexandra Hope Kelly died Sunday, according to her mother

Channa Kelly. Channa said Alexandra was popping her birthday balloons with

scissors when Channa left the room to lie down. Channa returned to the living

room and found Alexandra face down with the balloon over her head. Clinton

police told WVLT News that the incident is under investigation and they have

not yet determined the cause of death

