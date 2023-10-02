Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are

investigating a deadly wreck. On Friday, at around 11:20 p.m., a vehicle was

traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road when the

driver left the road and hit two utility poles and a tree before rolling down an

embankment. The driver, Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36 of Clinton, died at the

scene. ORPD officials are investigating.

