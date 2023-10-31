It is with great sadness that the family of David (Mike) Nance announce his passing. David Michael Nance, 71, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away October 29, 2023 at his home. Mike is survived by wife of 18 years, Carolyn Nance, Daughter Amy Michelle Robbins and husband Mikey, daughter Kristi Leanne Nance and Doug Barton, grandson Dylan Michael Robbins and Miranda, granddaughter Aisa Elmarie Robinson, great grandchildren Brayden, River, and Riley, siblings Paul and Dana Nance of Knoxville, Trudy and James Johnson of Jacksboro, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Scotty and Jerry Nance of Lake City, and brothers Roger and Joe Nance of Lake City.

Mike was a devoted member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Medford where he was a song leader. Mike worked for many years as an EMT for Anderson County Ambulance Service, and for Lake City Police Department.

Mike was loved by everyone that knew him and will be greatly missed.

Honorary Pallbearers: Kobe, Dylan, Mikey, Doug, Jason, and Garrett



Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City (Rocky Top).

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Walden and Preacher Brad Warwick officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City (Rocky Top) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City (Rocky Top) for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.