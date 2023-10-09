David James Davis of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. David was born on November 10, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the son of James Edgar Davis and Zelma Rucker.

David was a 1960 graduate of Clinton High School and attended the University of Tennessee. He retired after 35 years of service from the United States Department of Energy.

Always a Vol fan, he attended many football and basketball games. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed cooking for family, gardening, fishing, and pheasant hunting trips. As his many friends knew him by his sense of humor, he will also be remembered for his dignity, integrity, faith, and love of family.

Preceded in death by:

Parents… James Edgar Davis and Zelma Rucker

Stepmother… Jerry Davis

Brothers… Jimmy Rucker Davis and Eddie Smith

He is survived by:

Wife… Dorothy Davis

Daughter… Leah Davis Kilo (Mark)

Stepdaughters… Karen Brummett (Jim), Lisa Dixon (Mike) and Cheryl Queener (Scott)

Grandchildren… Carson Kilo, Neil Jones, Erin Montgomery, Jamie Cox, Megan Jones, Traci Jones, Kara Dixon, Kristin Rosenbaum and 8 great-grandchildren

Sisters… Lynne Smith (Allen), Janis Adams, Nancy Adams

Sister-in law… Sue Davis

Nieces… Donna Barnes (Chris), Kelly Davis, and many other nieces and nephews

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a charity of your choice or perhaps a tree be planted in his honor.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve David’s family.