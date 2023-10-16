Collection event nets 4,600+ pounds of hazardous waste material 

CLINTON—Anderson County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Event, sponsored in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, on October 7, collected 4,662 pounds of household hazardous material dropped off by citizens. That’s according to information compiled by TDEC from the local event.

The state’s collection report indicates 1,648 pounds of poisonous material (e.g., pesticides) was dropped off by area residents at the collection site in Oak Ridge. Other hazardous materials collected include: 666 pounds of flammable liquid; 574 pounds of oil-based paint; 428 pounds of non-hazardous liquid; 690 pounds of corrosive materials; 376 pounds of aerosol containers; and 125 pounds of fluorescent tubes.

“The county’s solid waste supervisor Geoff Trabalka, the volunteers, the City of Oak Ridge, and city employees put a lot of time and effort into this event every year. Their efforts are very much appreciated, and we appreciate the City of Oak Ridge for letting us use the parking lot at the Central Services Complex,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.



“Events like this, both in Anderson County and through the State, are very important and make it so much easier for citizens to properly dispose of hazardous materials.”

A total of 200 households dropped off materials at this year’s collection event, according to TDEC. Household Hazardous Waste collection events are held in the fall each year throughout the State of Tennessee.

The Blockhouse Valley Recycling Center, 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The center accepts rechargeable and lead-acid batteries, used motor oil and filters, oil-based paint, antifreeze, gas grill propane tanks, and old appliances and electronics year-round.

To learn more, visit online at https://andersoncountytn.gov/solid-waste-recycling/, or call (865) 463-6845.

