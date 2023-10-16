Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County 15th Anniversary Celebration!

Join us as we celebrate 15 years of services provided to help the children of Anderson County heal and recover from the trauma of abuse.

Don Hudson, Newscast Anchor each weekday on WATE 6 On Your Side, will keep the evening flowing as Master of Ceremonies. The evening event will feature a silent auction, networking, live music by the legendary McKameys, a delicious dinner and guest keynote speaker, Heather Haley, Chief Meteorologist for WVLT News. Now an Emmy Award winning journalist, Heather grew up in Cedar Bluff and went to Farragut High School, and then on to the University of Tennessee. We are excited to have her support! We will also hear from a survivor, Rachell Freed, who has written a book about her life,”He is Forever With Me: Surviving and Thriving after Sexual Abuse”, https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/he-is-forever-with-me-rachell-freed/1143375241?ean=9798369234686 Also on the agenda, our local advocates for children, District Attorney General Dave Clark will talk about our center’s mission and Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker will present the vision for Anderson County.

More than 5,000 children have been served in the past 15 years! Please check out our silent auction. Our auction partners have provided a variety of items and experiences. Please bid! All proceeds will be used to provide services for the children at our center in Clinton. The event will be held 10/26/2023 at the Second Baptist Church Life Center. Doors open at 5:30 and the event will feature live music by the McKameys, a survivor, a silent auction and well, you will see if you click on this link: https://givebutter.com/c/CAC-15thAnnniversary