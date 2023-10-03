Charlotte Rader Phillips of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023. Charlotte was born on July 10, 1939 in Greeneville, Tennessee. She was a 1956 graduate of Greeneville High School where she marched as a majorette in the Greeneville High School Band. Throughout later years of their married life, she and her husband Charles built, owned, and operated WQLA Radio Station in LaFollette and later WXVO Radion Station in Oliver Springs which was very successful and eventually became part of Dick Broadcasting in Knoxville, Tennessee. Charlotte was always involved in her daughter’s activities whether it be homeroom mom, working the concession stand at softball games, chaperoning band trips, or watching her daughters as they performed at band competitions. When her oldest grandsons attended college at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, she continued to care for them as she was always willing to do their laundry or give them a good meal. The last couple of years at the assisted living facility she was nicknamed “The Sheriff” by some of the staff members as she was sure to keep others in line.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Charles Edward Phillips, her parents Raymond and Wilma Rader, sister Debbie Collins, brothers Hugh and Billy Rader. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Terri Hazlehurst (Dr. Mikell) of Memphis, Marrianne Holt (Mike) of Clinton, and Jill Turbyville (Jerry) of Oak Ridge, sister Mona (Jim) Thacker, brother David (Gwen) Rader, sister-in-law Shirley Phillips and several nieces and nephews.

Also known as Grandmommy and Ma Ma she was so very proud of her grandchildren Mikell Hazlehurst (Lindsay), Chad Hazlehurst (Erica) both of Nashville, Jeremiah, Maggie, and Charlie Turbyville of Oak Ridge, and great-grandchildren Waring, Hughes, Lachlan, and Charlotte Hazlehurst. The family wishes to extend special gratitude to American House of West Knoxville and caregiver Kelli Eldridge for their special attention during our mother’s illness.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. Burial will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden. The family requests that donations be made to St. Mark Methodist Church in Clinton where Charlotte was a longtime member or to the charity of your choice.

