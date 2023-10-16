Burn Permits

Jim Miller Local News

The Tennessee Division of Forestry began enforcing required burn permits
Sunday. The permits are required for anyone who wants to burn debris on their
property. While these permits are only required by the state from October 15 to
May 15, Knox County requires a burn permit year round. When someone receives a burn permit,
a list of rules surrounding how to conduct the burn comes with it. Bagwell also
said unsafe burning can lead to disaster. Be safe

