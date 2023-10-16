The Tennessee Division of Forestry began enforcing required burn permits

Sunday. The permits are required for anyone who wants to burn debris on their

property. While these permits are only required by the state from October 15 to

May 15, Knox County requires a burn permit year round. When someone receives a burn permit,

a list of rules surrounding how to conduct the burn comes with it. Bagwell also

said unsafe burning can lead to disaster. Be safe

Related