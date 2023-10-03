Boat manufacturer expanding in East Tennessee, at Roane Regional Business and Technology Park

A boat manufacturer in East Tennessee announced Monday that it was expanding operations and would relocate some of its Cobalt boat brand production to the Roane Regional Business and Technology Park.

That location is around 655 acres large and is located near I-40. It’s meant to host light-to-medium industry in a campus-like setting. It’s anchored by H.T. Hackney, a wholesale food distributor as well as Volkswagen’s Southeast Distribution Center.

Malibu Boats, LLC, announced that it would spend $75 million to expand manufacturing in the area. The new Lenoir City location will be the company’s second plant outside of its headquarters in Loudon, according to a release from state leaders. It said the new plant will help the company expand the production and manufacturing capabilities of Cobalt boats.

The company is one of the largest employers in East Tennessee, with around 3,000 people working for it. The new facility is expected to start production in the first quarter of 2024. Hiring for the new location is expected to start at around the same time.

They are expected to hire around 770 people for the new facility.