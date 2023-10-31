Anthony Edward Hatmaker, age 50 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023. Anthony was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on February 27, 1973 to Tony Lynn Hatmaker and Shirley Ann Duff Hatmaker. He was a member of Willowbrook Baptist Church. Anthony enjoyed dirt racing, mowing, working, and especially loved his grand-dog Sadie. Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Tony Lynn Hatmaker, and his grandparents Millard and Pauline Hatmaker and Earl and Lois Owens Duff.

Survivors:

Wife: Lisa Kesterson Hatmaker of Lake City

Daughter: Taylor Bullock and Husband Shane of Lake City

Mother: Shirley Hatmaker of Lake City

Brother: Scott Hatmaker of Lake City

Unborn Grandson: Kyzer Anthony Bullock

Grand-Dog Sadie

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 2, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Ault and Rev. John Hunley officiating.

Family and Friends will meet on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.