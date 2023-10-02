Animal Control officer completes reserve officer training 





CLINTON – Andersson County Animal Care & Control Officer Dylan Roach recently completed the Reserve Officer Training Academy through the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Roach, who has worked for Anderson County Animal Care & Control since March 2022, completed the training course in the last few weeks. His efforts were recognized during an Animal Care & Control team staff meeting last week at the Courthouse.

Chief Deputy Brian Galloway, on behalf of Sheriff Russell Barker and Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank on Wednesday presented Roach with a certificate of excellence recognizing his efforts.

“We look forward to what Dylan can achieve with both the Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control,” Galloway said. “Animal control and the sheriff’s office are working well together, and we look forward to that relationship continuing to strengthen.”

Reserve deputies must meet all the same requirements as full-time officers, including: pass intensive background investigation and psychological examination. They can perform duties, under the direction of the sheriff or his designee, such as patrol, event security support, traffic control, and more.