Alexandra Kelly age 7

Sunday, October 1, Alexandra Kelly, cherished and beloved daughter, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN, at the age of seven.

Born to Channa Kelly on September 27, 2016, Alex was a loving and kindhearted little girl with a vivacious spirit. She loved to sing and dance and make her mama laugh. Her animated conversation could make anyone smile and she was wonderful to talk to. Bursting with creativity, Alex loved any arts and crafts project she could get her hands on. She attended Clinton Elementary and was in the 1st grade. Over the summers, Alex enjoyed swimming at the pool with her family and visiting the beach.

Her favorite color was blue and the sparkle in her eyes revealed a true angel on earth. Now she is an angel in her Heavenly Father’s arms and so many hearts are broken to not have her still here with us. However, we are comforted knowing that the beauty she brought to this world will never be forgotten. She was a precious soul and her Father needed her with Him. He called her home, but her light remains.

Alex is survived by her mother Channa Kelly, grandparents Todd and Mickie Kelly, great grandparents Walt and Beth Kelly, aunt and uncle Stephen and Kristi Kelly, cousins Tycen, Greycen, Addycen, and Aydiah, special friends, Chloe, Eli, Colton, Mia, Maddux, and Mason, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

She is incredibly loved and missed by those she leaves behind.

A celebration of her life will occur on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Burial will be on Saturday, October 7,2023 at Grandview Memorial Garden at 11:00 am.

Her mother, Channa, is requesting that attendees wear something blue in honor and memory of Alexandra.