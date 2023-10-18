Food City presented a $15,000 contribution to the $1 million “Building a Better

Future” campaign for a new Anderson County Chamber of Commerce building.

“Food City is proud to be a longtime member of the Anderson County Chamber

of Commerce,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive

officer. The supermarket chain has stores in Clinton, Oak Ridge and Oliver

Springs in Anderson County. Based in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City operates 152

retail outlets throughout Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East

Tennessee, North Georgia, and Alabama.

Related