Food City presented a $15,000 contribution to the $1 million “Building a Better
Future” campaign for a new Anderson County Chamber of Commerce building.
“Food City is proud to be a longtime member of the Anderson County Chamber
of Commerce,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive
officer. The supermarket chain has stores in Clinton, Oak Ridge and Oliver
Springs in Anderson County. Based in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City operates 152
retail outlets throughout Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East
Tennessee, North Georgia, and Alabama.
$15,000 contribution
Food City presented a $15,000 contribution to the $1 million “Building a Better