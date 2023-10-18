$15,000 contribution

Jim Miller 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 33 Views

Food City presented a $15,000 contribution to the $1 million “Building a Better
Future” campaign for a new Anderson County Chamber of Commerce building.
“Food City is proud to be a longtime member of the Anderson County Chamber
of Commerce,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive
officer. The supermarket chain has stores in Clinton, Oak Ridge and Oliver
Springs in Anderson County. Based in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City operates 152
retail outlets throughout Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East
Tennessee, North Georgia, and Alabama.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Channel 12 moves to 1086

BB TV 12 and all of its programing has been moved from channel 12 tochannel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.