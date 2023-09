Zion Hill Baptist Church is having their Fall Festival Saturday

September 30. Breakfast starts at 8:00 AM until sold out.

Lunch start at 11:00. Breakfast and lunch price is donations.

Yard sale starts at 8:00-11.30. Auction is @12:00.

There will be craft item and bake sale.

Game for kids and adults. Come out and be with us.

Zion Hill Baptist Church

Carden Gap Rd, Heiskell TN 37754

