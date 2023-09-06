Win A Car

Jim Miller 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 33 Views

Lucky 13 Reverse Raffle | Raffle Creator

Buy your tickets now! 🚗  BIG NEWS! Get ready for the biggest event
of the year! Join us on Friday, October 13th for the Anderson County
Chamber Foundation’s Lucky 13 Reverse Raffle. The grand prize? A brand
new 2024 Chevy Trax donated by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet in Clinton!
Don’t miss your chance to win big and support our community! See you
there! BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! Raffle Tickets  Anderson County Chamber
of Com | 245 N. Main St. Suite 200, Clinton, TN 37716

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Veterans Breakfast

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to cometogether for a community Veterans …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.