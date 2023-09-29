Waterline Construction

Construction of the new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will

continue to have a significant impact on traffic on Scarboro Road through the

end of the year. Scarboro Road will have one southbound lane closed (one

southbound lane open) now through October 9. Both southbound lanes of

Scarboro Road will be closed south of Chesapeake Drive from October 9th

through October 18. Both southbound lanes closed from the entrance to 701

Scarboro south to Bethel Valley from October 18 through the end of November.

From late November to mid-January, work will continue up to and on Y-12

campus to the connection point at the existing water plant at the top of the hill

inside Y-12.

Related