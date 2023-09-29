Construction of the new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will
continue to have a significant impact on traffic on Scarboro Road through the
end of the year. Scarboro Road will have one southbound lane closed (one
southbound lane open) now through October 9. Both southbound lanes of
Scarboro Road will be closed south of Chesapeake Drive from October 9th
through October 18. Both southbound lanes closed from the entrance to 701
Scarboro south to Bethel Valley from October 18 through the end of November.
From late November to mid-January, work will continue up to and on Y-12
campus to the connection point at the existing water plant at the top of the hill
inside Y-12.
Waterline Construction
