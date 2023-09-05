Volunteers sought for fall lake cleanup

The Norris Lake Project Team is calling for volunteers to lend a helping hand in the 14th-annual fall five-county Norris Lake cleanup.



Including Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger counties, the event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.



This event aims to preserve the natural beauty and conserve the resources of the Norris Lake watershed area.



The cleanup effort will be conducted where the Powell and Clinch rivers converge.



There will be two launch locations: Anderson County Park and Shanghai Resort and Marina.



Volunteers will have access to boats that will transport them to and from cleanup sites inaccessible by land.

Aditionally, barges will be utilized to transport collected trash back to the shore.



Volunteers with boats are encouraged to bring them to assist in the efforts.



All volunteers are asked to wear appropriate footwear, preferably boots. Volunteers should also bring gloves and life jackets if they have them, especially for youth participants.



Minors must be accompanied by an adult and are required to have a registration and release form signed by a parent.



To register as a volunteer or obtain further information about the event, visit the website norrislakeproject.com.



Registration can also be completed on-site on the morning of the cleanup.



For any additional inquiries, contact the Norris Lake Project Team at 865-457-4547 or via email at info@norrislakeproject.com.



The Norris Lake Project Team, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is committed to preserving the natural beauty and conserving the resources of the Norris Lake watershed area for the benefit of residents and visitors alike.



Managing partners include the Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Claiborne County Mayor's Office, Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, Norris Dam State Park, Big Ridge State Park, Anderson County Litter Grant, and Campbell County Litter Control.