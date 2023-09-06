Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come
together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast,
hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by
Alexander Guest House. The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023
at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line”
opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring
veterans. All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans
and their families for their service to the United States. Anderson County
residents and community volunteers are working together to make the
breakfast a free monthly event.
