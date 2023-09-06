Veterans Breakfast

Jim Miller 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come
together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast,
hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by
Alexander Guest House. The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023
at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line”
opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring
veterans. All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans
and their families for their service to the United States. Anderson County
residents and community volunteers are working together to make the
breakfast a free monthly event.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Volunteers sought for fall lake cleanup

The Norris Lake Project Team is calling for volunteers to lend a helping hand in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.