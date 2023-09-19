Folks showed up to church this past weekend and discovered that overnight
someone vandalized their church facilities. All the churches were along Highway
62 in the Coalfield area. Big Mountain Baptist, Fellowship Baptist, Middle Creek
Baptist, and Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian all received some sort of
damage. Most were broken windows and doors and a spray-painted symbol. He
entered one building but it is unclear if he stole anything from that church.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Officesays tips led to the arrest of 23-year-old Skyler
Aslinger of Oliver Springs. With the assistance of the Oliver Springs Police
Department, sheriff’s deputies took him into custody. Aslinger is facing four
counts of Vandalism and one count of burglary. He’s being held in the Morgan
County Jail
Vandalized Churches
