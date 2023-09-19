Vandalized Churches

Folks showed up to church this past weekend and discovered that overnight

someone vandalized their church facilities. All the churches were along Highway

62 in the Coalfield area. Big Mountain Baptist, Fellowship Baptist, Middle Creek

Baptist, and Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian all received some sort of

damage. Most were broken windows and doors and a spray-painted symbol. He

entered one building but it is unclear if he stole anything from that church.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Officesays tips led to the arrest of 23-year-old Skyler

Aslinger of Oliver Springs. With the assistance of the Oliver Springs Police

Department, sheriff’s deputies took him into custody. Aslinger is facing four

counts of Vandalism and one count of burglary. He’s being held in the Morgan

County Jail

