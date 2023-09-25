Trash Fire

A Friday morning fire at the Chestnut Ridge Landfill could impact Anderson
County’s convenience centers. The centers will remain open but there could be
delays. While the county’s convenience (trash drop-off) centers are operated
under contract with Waste Connections, the landfill is operated by Waste
Management. Trash dumpsters from the convenience centers are picked up,
when full, and they are taken to the landfill for disposal. Because of the fire,
there may be delays as the landfill is limiting access for drop-offs to two
trucks at a time, according to Anderson County Solid Waste Management.
That wait could cause delays in dumpsters being returned to convenience
centers for re-use. Members of the public are urged to be patient if there
are delays at the local convenience centers over the next couple of days
