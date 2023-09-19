TENNESSEE TOURISM AND ANDERSON COUNTY TOURISM COUNCIL TOHONOR DEAN DILLON WITH “TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS” MARKER SEPTEMBER 22

WHAT:

Country music songwriter and performer Dean Dillon was born in 1955 in Lake City, Tennessee (later renamed Rocky Top) and grew up in nearby Cherry Bottom. Dillon is a renowned songwriter having penned 26 No. 1 hits. He has written or co-written for artists including George Jones, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith and more than 70 songs for George Strait, including 11 number 1 hits (“The Chair,” “Nobody in his Right Mind Would’ve Left Her,” “Ocean Front Property” and more). After winning a talent contest at Jacksboro High School in Campbell County, Dillon began performing regularly in Knoxville on the “Jim Clayton Star Time” TV show. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1973 before hitchhiking his way to Nashville where he began work as a performer at Opryland. He made his first record in 1974 and scored his first chart-topping single in 1979. In 2002, Dillion was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and is a 2013 BMI Icon recipient. The Tennessee-native now resides in Colorado.