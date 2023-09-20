TENNESSEE SMOKIES HOST OLIVER ANTHONY CONCERT ON SEPT. 28

Concert Begins at 7:30 p.m. and Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

SEVIERVILLE, TN –Singer/songwriter Oliver Anthony, whose success has been one of the biggest music stories of the year, is moving his East Tennessee concert to the Smokies Stadium on Sept. 28 due to an overwhelming demand for tickets.

The concert, which also features Joey Davis, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. The concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 29 at a smaller venue but was relocated after tickets immediately sold out and many fans were left without tickets.

Anthony’s unprecedented success began in August 2023 with the online release of his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which has resonated with Americans from all walks of life. He became the first artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts.

Tickets purchased for the currently scheduled show will be honored for the new date and venue at the Smokies Stadium on September 28. Additional tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:00 a.m. E.T. All tickets are general admission. Fans can purchase tickets using this link: https://oliveranthonyknox.com [oliveranthonyknox.com].

Refunds will be available for 72 hours beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the point of purchase for anyone who purchased tickets to the currently scheduled show but can no longer attend due to the date change to Sept. 28 at the Smokies Stadium.

“We are delighted to see that the city of Sevierville and Oliver Anthony have worked out this agreement,” said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. “We are excited for the citizens of East Tennessee to get a chance to see this rising star. We look forward to a night full of great music and entertainment from Oliver Anthony.”

