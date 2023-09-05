Tennessee School Board Association Award

The Tennessee School Board Association announced Brian Qu, a senior at Oak
Ridge High School, as its East District Student Recognition Award Winner. The
award is given annually to a student from each of TSBA’s nine regional districts
who has achieved distinction in the areas of academics, community leadership,
and engagement as part of its Student Recognition Award program. In total,
there are 23 districts in the East Region that Brian competed against for the
award. As the Regional District winner, Brian becomes a finalist for the
statewide Student Recognition Award to be presented at the TSBA Annual
Convention in November, which will include a $2,000 scholarship.
